The Texas Roadrunners beat the New Mexico Ice Wolves 3-2 on Saturday in NA3HL play at Spirit Ice Arena.

The Roadrunners won for the second straight night, getting goals from Eitan Geralnik, Jack Herron and Logan Motz. Nash Wilson had 32 saves to earn the win in goal for Texas (12-2).

New Mexico fell to 3-6 this season.

The teams will play their series finale at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.