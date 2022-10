EL PASO — The Texas Roadrunners topped the El Paso Rhinos 4-1 on Saturday to win the first two games of the three-game NA3HL series. Texas also won 4-1 on Friday.

In Saturday’s game, Tyler Love scored twice while Jack Herron and Derek Boutin each scored once for Texas. Hunter Hein stopped 32 of 33 shots to earn the win in net.

On Friday, Matvey Ivanov and Love each scored two goals, and Hein stopped 35 shots to earn the win in net.

The series finale is set for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.