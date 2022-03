EL PASO — Derek Boutin scored in overtime to lift the Texas RoadRunners to a 4-3 victory over the El Paso Rhinos in the first game of a three-game NA3HL series Tuesday at the El Paso County Events Center. Gabe Stoner, Tyler Love and Tim Marsico also scored goals for the RoadRunners, while goalie Hunter Hein had 40 saves. The teams will play again Wednesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. both days.