Texas RoadRunners race past Atlanta Capitals in series opener

Dominic Mangiapane scored two goals, and six other Texas RoadRunners scored as they cruised past the Atlanta Capitals 8-2 on Friday in the first of a three-game NA3HL series at Spirit Ice Arena.
Nicholas Lucas, Jack Klunk, Matthew Edestrand, Derek Boutin, Eitan Geralnik and Sam Bourdon each scored a goal for Texas. Goalie Hunter Heine stopped 18 of 20 shots to earn the win.
The teams will play again at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!