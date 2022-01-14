 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas RoadRunners race past Atlanta Capitals in series opener
Dominic Mangiapane scored two goals, and six other Texas RoadRunners scored as they cruised past the Atlanta Capitals 8-2 on Friday in the first of a three-game NA3HL series at Spirit Ice Arena.

Nicholas Lucas, Jack Klunk, Matthew Edestrand, Derek Boutin, Eitan Geralnik and Sam Bourdon each scored a goal for Texas. Goalie Hunter Heine stopped 18 of 20 shots to earn the win.

The teams will play again at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

