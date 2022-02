LAFAYETTE, La. — Sam Bourdon scored in overtime to give the Texas RoadRunners a 4-3 victory over the Louisiana Drillers in NA3HL play Friday at Planet Ice Rink. Jaron Ketterman, Jack Herron and Logan Motz each scored goals for Texas, while Kaleb Bents had 28 saves to earn the win in net. The teams will play again at 4 p.m. Saturday.