EL PASO — The Texas RoadRunners lost to the El Paso Rhinos 1-0 on Wednesday and 4-3 on Thursday in NA3HL play. RoadRunner goalie Alexander Opalzcz had 32 saves in Wednesday’s match. On Thursday, Texas’ Kyle Portlock, Tyler Love and Matthew Edestrand scored goals, while Hunter Hein had 41 saves in net. The RoadRunners will play the Louisiana Drillers at 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Planet Ice Rink in Lafayette, Louisiana.