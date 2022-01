NORTH RICHLAND HILLS — The Texas RoadRunners lost to the Texas Brahmas 4-3 in the first of a three-game NA3HL series Friday at the NYTEX Sports Centre. Tim Marsico, Jack Herron and Jaron Ketterman scored goals for the RoadRunners, and goalie Hunter Heine saved 21 of 25 shots. The teams will play again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday.