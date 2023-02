The second-place Texas Brahmas defeated the South Division-leading Texas RoadRunners 6-4 in NA3HL action Friday afternoon at Spirit Ice Arena.

Jack Herron, Eitan Geralnik, Tyler Love and Noah Easteron scored goals for the RoadRunners (26-5-2, 55 points). Goalie Hunter Hein had 47 saves.

Benjamin Mondou had three goals and an assist for the Brahmas (25-10-1, 51 points).

The RoadRunners will be at the Austin Ice Bats next Friday.