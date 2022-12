BLAINE, Minn. — The Texas Roadrunners lost to the Gillette Wild 5-3 in their final game at the NA3HL Showcase on Tuesday.

Matvey Ivanov scored two goals for Texas, while Tyler Singpradith scored one. Goalie Hunter Hein stopped 46 of 51 shots.

Texas will break for the holidays and return to action at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 against the Mid Cities Jr. Stars at Spirit Ice Arena.