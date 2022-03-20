EL PASO – The Texas RoadRunners fell to the El Paso Rhinos 5-4 on Saturday night in Game 2 of the NA3HL South Division finals. Jack Herron scored two goals, and Jaron Ketterman and Tim Marsico had a goal each. Goalie Hunter Hein had 38 saves. El Paso won 3-1 on Thursday.
Texas RoadRunners fall to El Paso Rhinos in season finale
- Eagle staff report
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Texas Roadrunners lost to the El Paso Rhinos 3-1 on Thursday in Game 1 of the NA3HL South Division finals at Spirit Ice Arena.
The Texas Roadrunners will play the El Paso Rhinos at 5 p.m. Thursday in the opening game of a best-of-3 series for the South Division finals …
The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC has promoted assistant Sean Pierce to be its head coach. Pierce is an assistant for the Longwood University men’s…
Tyler Singpradith had a hat trick, and Eitan Geralnik scored two goals to lead the Texas RoadRunners past the Austin City Ice Bats 9-1 on Satu…