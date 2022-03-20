 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas RoadRunners fall to El Paso Rhinos in season finale

EL PASO – The Texas RoadRunners fell to the El Paso Rhinos 5-4 on Saturday night in Game 2 of the NA3HL South Division finals. Jack Herron scored two goals, and Jaron Ketterman and Tim Marsico had a goal each. Goalie Hunter Hein had 38 saves. El Paso won 3-1 on Thursday.

