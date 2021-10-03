Texas RoadRunners even series with El Paso Rhinos

The TexasRoadrunners junior hockey team scored three goals in the first period and held on to beat the El Paso Rhinos 4-2 on Saturday in the second of a three-game NA3HL series at Spirit Ice Arena.
The Rhinos took an early 1-0 lead on Colin Clough’s goal, but the RoadRunners answered with goals from Ty Neckar, Samuel Bourdon and Jack Herron for a 3-1 lead after the first period. Neckar added another goal in the second, and neither team scored in the third.
The Rhinos won 3-2 in a shootout Friday. The teams will play the series finale at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!