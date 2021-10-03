 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas RoadRunners even series with El Paso Rhinos
0 comments

Texas RoadRunners even series with El Paso Rhinos

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The TexasRoadrunners junior hockey team scored three goals in the first period and held on to beat the El Paso Rhinos 4-2 on Saturday in the second of a three-game NA3HL series at Spirit Ice Arena.

The Rhinos took an early 1-0 lead on Colin Clough’s goal, but the RoadRunners answered with goals from Ty Neckar, Samuel Bourdon and Jack Herron for a 3-1 lead after the first period. Neckar added another goal in the second, and neither team scored in the third.

The Rhinos won 3-2 in a shootout Friday. The teams will play the series finale at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert