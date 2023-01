Eitan Geralnik scored two first-period goals, and Jack Herron and Porter Wolk each added a goal to help the Texas RoadRunners shut out the Atlanta Capitals 4-0 in the second game of their three-game NA3HL series at Spirit Ice Arena.

The Capitals took the series opener 3-2 in overtime Friday, but the RoadRunners came roaring back with a three-goal first period Saturday night. Nash Wilson had 21 saves to earn the shutout in net.

The teams will play the series finale at 2:15 p.m. Sunday.