The Texas Roadrunners lost to the Louisiana Drillers 4-3 in a shootout Friday in their NA3HL series opener at Spirit Ice Arena.

Matvey Ivanov scored two goals, and Jack Herron scored one for the Roadrunners.

The teams were tied 3-3 after regulation and overtime, and the Drillers won the shootout 2-0.

The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday.