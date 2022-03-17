Texas Roadrunners drop Game 1 of South Division finals to El Paso Rhinos

The Texas Roadrunners lost to the El Paso Rhinos 3-1 on Thursday in Game 1 of the NA3HL South Division finals at Spirit Ice Arena.

El Paso scored a goal in the first period and two in the second to build a 3-0 lead. Jaron Ketterman scored a power play goal late in the third for Texas, but the Roadrunners couldn’t get closer despite outshooting the Rhinos 52-32.

El Paso goalie Camden Pendleton stopped 51 shots to earn the win. Texas’ Hunter Hein stopped 29 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso County Events Center in El Paso. Game 3 will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday if Texas wins Game 2.