Texas Roadrunners drop Game 1 of South Division finals to El Paso Rhinos

Texas’ Jaron Ketterman (5) works his way into the attacking zone against El Paso’s Cole Ingram (2) during game action of the North American 3 Hockey League Fraser Cup south division finals at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Michael Miller, The Eagle

The Texas Roadrunners lost to the El Paso Rhinos 3-1 on Thursday in Game 1 of the NA3HL South Division finals at Spirit Ice Arena.

El Paso scored a goal in the first period and two in the second to build a 3-0 lead. Jaron Ketterman scored a power play goal late in the third for Texas, but the Roadrunners couldn’t get closer despite outshooting the Rhinos 52-32.

El Paso goalie Camden Pendleton stopped 51 shots to earn the win. Texas’ Hunter Hein stopped 29 shots.

Game 2 of the best-of-3 series is set for 8 p.m. Saturday at the El Paso County Events Center in El Paso. Game 3 will be at 5:30 p.m. Sunday if Texas wins Game 2.

