Eitan Geralnik had a hat trick to help lead the Texas RoadRunners past the Mid Cities Jr. Stars 8-1 on Friday in the first of a three-game NA3HL series at Spirit Ice Arena.

Jake Sherry scored two goals for Texas, whle Kyle Portlock, JT Brugaletta and Tyler Singpradith each scored one. Geralnik has 16 goals for the season, while Portlock scored his 10th.

Alex Opalacz stopped 23 shots to earn the win in goal.

The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:15 p.m. Sunday.