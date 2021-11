EULESS — Jack Herron scored two goals, and Tyler Singpradith, Derek Boutin, Sam Bourdon, Tyler Love, Tim Marsico and Jaron Ketterman each scored one for the Texas RoadRunners in their 8-0 victory over the Mid Cities Jr. Stars on Friday in NA3HL play at the Children’s Health StarCenter. The teams will play again at 7 p.m. Saturday.