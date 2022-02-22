Texas RoadRunners beat Oklahoma City Ice Hawks 7-4

Jack Herron scored two goals, and Sam Bourdon, Gabe Stoner, Jaron Ketterman and Zach Giblin each scored one to pace the Texas RoadRunners’ 7-4 victory over the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks in the first of two NA3HL games Tuesday at the Spirit Ice Arena.

Texas goalie Hunter Hein stopped 28 shots to earn the win.

The teams will play again at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The RoadRunners are in second place in the South Division with 61 points behind the first-place Texas Brahmas (71 points). El Paso is third (56) and Oklahoma City fourth (50). All four teams have clinched a playoff berth.