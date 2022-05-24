Tim Thelen, assistant professional at the Golf Club at Texas A&M, fired a second-round 2-under 70 to win the senior division at the TPx Spring Classic at 6-under 138 on Tuesday at BlackHorse Golf Club. Thelen, who won the event last year, opened with a 68 and held off Wildcat Golf Club’s Steve Jurgensen with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to win by three strokes.
Texas A&M Golf Club pro Tim Thelen defends title at TPx Spring Classic
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
