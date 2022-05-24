 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Texas A&M Golf Club pro Tim Thelen defends title at TPx Spring Classic

  • 0

Tim Thelen, assistant professional at the Golf Club at Texas A&M, fired a second-round 2-under 70 to win the senior division at the TPx Spring Classic at 6-under 138 on Tuesday at BlackHorse Golf Club. Thelen, who won the event last year, opened with a 68 and held off Wildcat Golf Club’s Steve Jurgensen with birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 to win by three strokes.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Naomi Osaka is knocked out of French Open in the first round

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert