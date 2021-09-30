Shel Winkley taking The Eagle's 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel by storm

Mr. Tuggles and his canine cohorts are certainly the readers’ choice. They also know who fills their food bowls. Chester, one of the Goldendoodles who helps Tuggles make the picks, tried to chose the L.A. Rams over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but the other dogs knew they couldn’t pick against mom’s team, so they collaborated and went with the Bucs.

Missed the pick but kept mom happy. And the lead.

“This contest is rapidly going to the dogs,” said SportsTalk host Chip Howard, who is eight picks behind Mr. Tuggles. Chip, our nine-time panel champion, tops a bottom row that includes Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, retired judge Travis Bryan III and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, who could get Texas and Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference, but the best he could do for his alma mater Sam Houston State was the Western Athletic Conference? That conference includes Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Tarleton State, Dixie State and Bedias. OK, Bedias probably isn’t joining until 2030. But the WAC? The conference’s game of the year SFA vs. SHSU is our Crummy Game of the Week.

“I can see why you would include SFA, but how in the world can the reigning national champs be part of the Crummy Game of the Week?” Brent said. “I’ll hang up and listen.”