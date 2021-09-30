Shel Winkley taking The Eagle's 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel by storm

There’s a storm forming at the center of the community just off 29th Street in Bryan. Right now it’s just Tropical Storm Shel, but in a week or two it could become a hurricane.
KTBX chief meteorologist Shel Winkley is threatening to make shambles of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel. Shel has gone from a Prog Disturbance to a Prog Depression, and now he’s a Prog Problem for the rest of the panel. Shel is the best human on the panel, a pick behind leader Mr. Tuggles.
Tropical Storm Shel might have been featured on the Weather Channel by now if not for Mr. Tuggles, who is enjoying the best start by a canine in panel history. Eagle managing editor Rob Clark, a former winner, is one pick behind Shel along with BCS Chamber of Commerce president Glen Brewer. Eagle editor Darren Benson and The Ranch Harley-Davidson’s Alex Gipson are three picks off the lead.
“Is Mr. Tuggles available for football picking consultations?” Alex said. “I could really use some help. I mean, it’s for a friend of mine.”
Glen sent in his picks with an asterisk.
“Last day of our fiscal year end, so I made some quick picks,” Glen said.
He’s been money in the bank thus far, matching Shel’s four straight winning weeks as the trendsetters among our 14 guest pickers.
Mr. Tuggles and his canine cohorts are certainly the readers’ choice. They also know who fills their food bowls. Chester, one of the Goldendoodles who helps Tuggles make the picks, tried to chose the L.A. Rams over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but the other dogs knew they couldn’t pick against mom’s team, so they collaborated and went with the Bucs.
Missed the pick but kept mom happy. And the lead.
“This contest is rapidly going to the dogs,” said SportsTalk host Chip Howard, who is eight picks behind Mr. Tuggles. Chip, our nine-time panel champion, tops a bottom row that includes Texas A&M chancellor John Sharp, retired judge Travis Bryan III and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman, who could get Texas and Oklahoma into the Southeastern Conference, but the best he could do for his alma mater Sam Houston State was the Western Athletic Conference? That conference includes Abilene Christian, Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Tarleton State, Dixie State and Bedias. OK, Bedias probably isn’t joining until 2030. But the WAC? The conference’s game of the year SFA vs. SHSU is our Crummy Game of the Week.
“I can see why you would include SFA, but how in the world can the reigning national champs be part of the Crummy Game of the Week?” Brent said. “I’ll hang up and listen.”
I didn’t even know Sam Houston State had an equestrian team. Hey, when you’re in last place, you take shots deep, which is what some say Jimbo Fisher needs to do more.
Since we’ve picked games for only four weeks, I explored taking a redshirt and entering the transfer portal. No one else wanted me, not even the Huntsville Item. At least now I know why they asked me if I was good with horses. I said I was good covering front-runners.
