Almost half of The Eagle’s 24-mammal Prognosticator Panel picked games the way Texas A&M defensive coordinator DJ Durkin made calls last week – they were too conservative. You gotta be bold and bring the pressure.

Almost half of our “Dream Team” Prog Panel picked only 11 games right or less a week after all but three started by going 12-8 or better.

“I need to get better before I comment,” KBTX sports director Darryl Bruffett said. “I’m brutal.”

Darryl went 11-9 for a second straight week and is mired in 22nd place, ahead of only R. Bowen Loftin, Texas A&M president emeritus and Chester the dog.

“Chester and I are growing closer every day!” Dr. Loftin said. “While I know you count the overall pick success, I am compelled to point out that I wasn’t that bad on the college games — it was high school and NFL that took me down. I guess I have to begin to pay attention to those games.”

Bringing the pressure on Prog was Bryan ISD superintendent Ginger Carrabine who rode a 16-4 week into the lead. While the Aggies were floundering in South Beach, Ginger was soaring in Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium in watching Texas upset the Crimson Tide.

“I’m excited that I moved up on the leaderboard!” Ginger said. “I’m hoping my luck continues this week.”

Saturday, she’ll be rooting hard for Purdue to beat Syracuse. The Boilermakers are led by captain and Bryan High graduate Nic Caraway, who is a “stud linebacker who will lead the Boilermakers to victory,” Ginger said.

Ginger in schooling the panel last week jumped ahead of two-time champ Crystal Dupre, Finis Welch Foundation development director who was tied for the lead last week, but slipped to second place.

“Go Ginger go!” Crystal said. “Now we just need Chelsea [Reber] up here and the girls will rule the Prog!”

Don’t expect SportsTalk host Chip Howard, an eight-time champ, to be playing Helen Reddy’s “I Am Woman” song for bumper music this week.

“These picks are biased against men,” Chip said.

Retired Texas A&M women’s basketball coach Gary Blair might agree. Gary went 10-10, falling within one pick of the bottom row.

“I was 2-7 at one point and had to rally and go 8-3 in the last 11,” Blair said. “Thank heavens for the Cowboys to make me 10-10. It was an embarrassing week!”

Gary is assured a better weekend as Arkansas is having a 25-year anniversary for the women’s team Gary coached to the program’s lone Final Four appearance. Gary also will be introduced during the football game for being inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Maybe A&M this week during the Louisiana-Monroe game ought to honor Carrabine and the Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman for being only the picker to go with Miami over A&M. Too soon? Yeah, it is. Maybe Miami could honor them at Thursday night’s game against Bethune-Cookman. Z-Man wouldn’t mind another trip to South Beach, the Chili’s we ate at twice was good. They could swing by Purdue for Ginger and catch the Syracuse game.

Another Broken Egg’s Tap Bentz was one of the 22 who was pressured into picking A&M.

“Picking with the heart instead of the brain is hard,” Tap said. “I am going to try and use my brain more, although that usually gives me a headache.”

Louie Belina of Louie Belina Show is quickly discovering picking games can be very unhealthy.

“This is the life of a Prog Panel member – you spend 20 minutes of your time debating/analyzing/researching Indianapolis at Houston,” Lou said. “It’s the Mutt Fest of the year with two QB’s who should not be playing. About 10 minutes in you realize that you will not respect yourself for getting it right, because they are both just awful and getting it right means you are rooting (in a minor and non-committal way but still rooting) for one of them, and if you don’t get it right, 20 minutes of your life is gone forever without one second of redeeming value. It can be hard to sleep at night.”

The opposite of Louie is WTAW’s Chelsea Reber of The Infomaniacs who has a refreshing, invigorating way of picking games.

She likes Tennessee over Florida.

“I will always choose a dog mascot over something that could eat me,” she said.

New Mexico is a lock over New Mexico State.

“I can’t imagine them losing to two Aggie teams in one season,” Chelsea said.

Of course she’ll go with Syracuse over Purdue.

“I’m an alumna! Go Orange!” she said.

She’ll go with Miami over New England and it has nothing with the NFL or the Aggies losing.

“I always loved the movie Flipper!” she said.

UNLV over Vanderbilt is Chelsea’s money pick.

“Bettin’ on the Rebels!” she said.

Laugh all you want, but she’s just a pick out of the top row. Maybe we should have had more women on the panel.

Eagle digital content coordinator Alex Miller, Eagle sports writer Travis L. Brown, high school football coach Lee Fedora and retired voice of the Aggies Dave South are all tied for third, just two picks back of the lead, so don’t count the “expert” men out just yet.

To do a spinoff of Alabama coach Nick Saban, the first two weeks of Prog are just the first tests. We’ve got a whole season of guessing left. This week isn’t much of a test with too many lopsided games to pick topped by the Aggies and then Dallas being a heavy favorite over the New York Jets.

“Thank goodness Gary and I’s Cowboys don’t have to deal with Aaron Rodgers this week,” Alex said. “DJ Durkin might want to take notes from Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn on how to get pressure on the QB.”

Do you think Alex knows who Helen Reddy is?

THE GAMES

HIGH SCHOOL: UANL Tigres at College Station; Killeen Chaparral at Rudder; Huffman-Hargrave at Navasota; Jasper at Franklin; Bremond at Holland

COLLEGE: UL-Monroe at Texas A&M; Tennessee at Florida; Vanderbilt at UNLV; Kansas State vs. Missouri; TCU at Houston; Syracuse at Purdue; Pittsburgh at West Virginia; Fresno State at Arizona State; North Texas at Louisiana Tech

CRUMMY GAME OF THE WEEK: New Mexico at New Mexico State

NFL: N.Y. Jets at Dallas; Indianapolis at Houston; Chicago at Tampa Bay; Miami at New England; Green Bay at Atlanta