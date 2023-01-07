Seventy years after playing days, former TCU football player Jack Ramsey still cheering on Horned Frogs

Jack and Claudia Ramsey’s residence at Crestview Retirement Community in Bryan is a very different hue than the Aggieland outside it’s walls. The TCU graduate and former Horned Frog football player has lived on his own purple and white island over the last half century in the Brazos Valley, and he says he’s loved every minute representing the Frogs south of Fort Worth.

On Monday, the nation’s eyes will turn toward the small private school that recruited Ramsey from Fordyce, Arkansas, as the Horned Frogs face Georgia in the College Football Playoff national championship game. TCU will play for a national title for the first time since 1938.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Ramsey’s daughter, Cathy Smith, said of the season. “For my dad now, truthfully, the only thing he really enjoys is TCU football. Even his friends will tell you ... you get him talking about football and away he goes. It’s what he remembers, and it really was one of the most important things to him.”

Ramsey, as he has so many times in his life, will be clad in purple and in front of his daughter’s television watching the Frogs take the field at SoFi Stadium in Las Angeles.

The windowsill in the Ramsey’s living room includes a wooden cutout picture of the lanky offensive lineman from a bygone era, a TCU letterman’s hat and a small canvas print that features the most famous quote of former TCU head coach Dutch Meyer, “Fight ’em until hell freezes over, then fight them on the ice.”

Ramsey played for Meyer, the last Horned Frog head coach to play for a national championship this side of current head coach Sonny Dykes, in the early 1950s. Ramsey’s eyes lit up when thinking back to the days he played for the legendary TCU coach.

“It wasn’t any fun,” he said with a grin and chuckle. “He was tough.”

Ramsey knew something of tough coaching, coming from the same hometown that produced Paul Bear Bryant, who would go on to serve as head coach at Texas A&M and Alabama. As a senior at Henderson High School, Bryant recruited Ramsey to play for him at Kentucky.

Ramsey said he wanted to play football in Texas, and Fort Worth was only a five-hour drive from his hometown. So Ramsey joined his best friend Carlton “Fatty Mac” McCormack and signed with TCU, eventually playing guard alongside McCormack at center. The pair were offered room and board, tuition and a $10 monthly stipend to do laundry.

More than 70 years later, a reminder of that decision peaks out from under Ramsey’s purple cuff. Attached to his arm is a commemorative Cotton Bowl watch honoring the 1952 edition of the game that paired Ramsey’s Horned Frogs against Bryant’s Wildcats.

TCU lost that day 20-7, but Ramsey had a hand in TCU’s lone score, lead blocking for rusher Bobby Jack Floyd as he ran for a 43-yard touchdown on a sweep play. The moment is forever captured for Ramsey’s family in a crisp black-and-white picture the former lineman has framed in his home.

Years later, Bryant jokingly tried to keep Ramsey from claiming his Cotton Bowl watch, saying he should have been on the Wildcat side of the ball that day, Ramsey said.

While at TCU, Ramsey met a girl from Hearne named Claudia, who found her way to TCU thanks to a friend talking her into continuing her education in Fort Worth. Living just a few miles from A&M, Claudia would have liked to have been an Aggie at that time, but the military school only accepted men.

While flipping through a scrapbook of Ramsey’s accomplishments so many years later, Claudia couldn’t remember how she first met the TCU football player. But before the pair graduated, they were married. After Ramsey’s playing days were over, he had a short stint in the army and a few years coaching football. The couple then moved back to Hearne, so Ramsey could work for his father-in-law at his ice plant.

For the next 50 years he worked for and then took over the ice company, which would ultimately become Ready Ice. Ramsey chuckled at the fact that a Horned Frog provided all of the cool refreshment for fans at Kyle Field over the years.

It doesn’t mean he didn’t have a soft spot for the Aggies. Smith and her husband both went to A&M, and all three of their kids, the Ramsey’s grandchildren, are Aggies.

Over the last two decades, Ramsey was able to see some of TCU football’s biggest moments in person, including the Rose Bowl win over Wisconsin in 2011 and the Frog’s first trip to the Fiesta Bowl in 2009.

The Ramseys have lived among Aggie friends and neighbors all their life, but so many of them will be rooting for the Brazos Valley’s longstanding two-person chapter of the TCU Alumni Association come Monday.

“He never minded [being a TCU alumni in Aggieland], and everybody in town and all of his friends knew he was a TCU Horned Frog,” Smith said.