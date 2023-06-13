SAN MARCOS – The Seguin River Monsters scored seven runs in the first inning and cruised to a 15-2 victory over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Tuesday night.

Former Bomber Kyle Atkinson opened the first inning with a single. College Station's Connor Kaiser, Seguin’s No. 9 hitter, had a two-run double to make it 5-0. Atkinson added an RBI double the second time up in the first inning to make it 7-0 and chase Bombers’ starting pitcher Kyle Crawford.

The last-place River Monsters (4-7) would add only one more hit in the next six innings, a single during a three-run fourth inning to make it 10-1. They added four runs in the eighth on only one hit, giving them nine for the game. The Bombers (5-6), losing their second straight, walked 12 batters. BV had four hits, including a home run by Simon Larranga.

The Bombers will return home to play Acadiana (8-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edible Field.