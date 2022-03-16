Roadrunners to face Rhinos in South finals beginning Thursday at Spirit Ice Arena

The Texas Roadrunners will play the El Paso Rhinos at 5 p.m. Thursday in the opening game of a best-of-3 series for the South Division finals of the North American 3 Hockey League at Spirit Ice Arena. Game 2 and Game 3 will be in El Paso.

The winner of the series advances to play for the Fraser Cup in St. Peters, Missouri, from March 23-27.

The Roadrunners reached the finals by beating the Texas Brahmas in a three-game series, winning the last two games.

“This was a great series for our guys as they now know what they need to do going forward,” Roadrunners coach Mike Beavis said. “We felt good about our match up and had a game plan that we executed well in Games 2 and 3. We took advantage of some over confidence as well as set up our player parameters for the tough travel between the two cities for the three-game set.”

The Roadrunners finished fourth in the South Division with a 31-13-2 record. El Paso was third at 33-13-1. The Roadrunners bested the regular-season champion Brahmas (40-6) in the division semifinals, while El Paso (33-13-1) knocked off the Oklahoma City Ice Hawks, who were second at 33-12-2.

The Roadrunners are led by Jaron Ketterman, who had 22 goals and 35 assists during the regular season and Tyler Love (26 goals, 28 assists). Goalie Hunter Hein allowed 2.51 goals per game in 24 regular-season appearances.