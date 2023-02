LEANDER — Matvey Ivanov had a hat trick, and Adrian Sanchez scored two goals to lead the Texas RoadRunners past the Austin Ice Bats 9-0 on Friday in NA3HL play at Ice & Field at the Crossover.

Nash Wilson had 11 saves to earn the shutout in goal, while TJ Lipsky, Tyler Love, JT Brugaletta and Jake Arnold each scored one goal.

The teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday in Leander.