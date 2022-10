EL PASO — The Texas Roadrunners completed a sweep of the El Paso Rhinos with a 5-3 victory on Sunday.

TJ Lipsy led the Roadrunners with two goals, while Logan Motz, Kristiff Svenson and Derek Boutin each added one. Roadrunners' goalkeeper Wilson Bash stopped 19 of 22 shots.

The Roadrunners are back on the road this week for a three-game series with the Texas Brahmas. The series starts Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the NYTEX Sports Centre.