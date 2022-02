Five different Texas RoadRunners scored goals in a 5-0 shutout of the Austin City Ice Bats on Friday in NA3HL play at Spirit Ice Arena. Jack Herron, Eitan Geralnik, Dominic Mangiapane, Jack Klunk and Tyler Singpradith each scored a goal for Texas, while Alexander Opalaze had 16 saves to earn the win in goal. The teams will play again at 6:15 p.m. Saturday and 1:45 p.m. Sunday.