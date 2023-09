The Texas RoadRunners opened the NA3HL season with a 7-1 road win over the Austin Ice Bats on Saturday.

JT Brugaletta led the RoadRunners with two goals. He was joined in scoring by Carson Spear, Porter Wolk, Brandon Bibby, TJ Lipsky and Jake Arnold.

The RoadRunners and Ice Bats will play again on Sunday at 11 a.m. with the game being broadcast on NAHL TV.