Professional Bull Riders returns to Reed Arena with hopes of building a legacy in Aggieland

As a third-generation Western sportsman, Thor Hoefer II has accomplished few family firsts when it comes to his career.

But last season when the Professional Bull Riders came to College Station for the inaugural Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland, it was the first time anyone in his family had brought their craft to the Brazos Valley.

On Friday and Saturday, Hoefer and the PBR’s Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour returns to Reed Arena for the second edition of the Boot Barn Classic in Aggieland with eyes on securing a new legacy for the sport in College Station.

Hoefer’s grandfather rode broncos while his father was a bull rider like Hoefer now. The older Hoefers competed in rodeos at marquee events in Madison Square Garden, the Cheyenne Frontier Days and Houston. While the younger Hoefer has had the opportunity to compete in some of those competitions, blazing a new trail is something that excites him.

“It kind of puts into perspective that you are pioneering what is going to come after you,” Hoefer said. “It’s really special to be able to do that and to say I was at the first time that they ever had a PBR event. It’s pretty special when you could put the element of having so many family members compete, and I’m the first one to compete here. That’s pretty special.”

While Hoefer turned pro at 20, his began riding bulls at the tender age of 12. He started mutton-busting on sheep then calves and steers before graduating to bull riding. He said that first bull ultimately didn’t present much of a challenge in his first competition.

“This bull was huge, but he just went out there and jumped and kicked,” said Hoefer, who is now 26. “I was so scared of falling off, because I was so high up, but I rode and I won. That is something that really sticks with me.”

While in many ways Hoefer follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, the sport has evolved. Between events, Hoefer trains to be in peak athletic form, part of why he’s ranked No. 84 in the world. He also spends time watching video of the bulls he will be riding to scout the moves the animal typically will make.

The exercise is not much different than that of a college football coaching staff.

“There’s stats on our bulls just like college football,” he said. “Maybe you could see something hidden in that video that the bull doesn’t pull out every single time that if you do watch it, you put in the back of your mind, so when it does happen it doesn’t surprise you.”

And with the bounty of cattle ranches in Texas, Hoefer said a trip to the Lone Star State always promises a good ride.

“Texas is bull capital,” he said. “There is so many ranked bucking bulls down there that it’s only going to elevate the cowboys. You’re only as good as your competition, and when you get to a place as concentrated with cowboys and bucking bulls as Texas, you’re going to elevate that competition level.”

Hoefer placed 16th at last year’s PBR event in College Station, completing one qualifying ride of 84.50. Though he has taken a week to recover after getting stepped on by a bull last week, Hoefer said he hopes he can build on last year’s event and help build a fan base for PBR in the Brazos Valley.

“[You’re] going to expect to see 100% excitement,” he said. “The PBR, they’ve done such a good job of assembling some of the best bull riders and some of the best bulls in the world. When you have that combination, it’s excitement.”

