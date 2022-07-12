Pair of local golfers in top 25 at Lanny Wadkins Championship

GRAND PRAIRIE — College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser is tied for ninth, and Bryan’s Ethan Lucas is tied for 25th after the first round of the Texas Junior Golf Alliance’s Lanny Wadkins Junior Championship on Tuesday at Tangle Ridge Golf Club.

Funkhouser shot an even-par 72, while Lucas was two strokes behind him. Dallas’ Aidan Dortch leads the tournament by two strokes at 65 with two golfers tied for second.

The second and final round is set to tee off at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday of Nos. 1 and 10 tees. The top three finishers earn a berth into the Texas Junior Amateur set for July 25-27 at Horseshoe Bay Resort.