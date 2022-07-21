Pair of College Station golfers advance at Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play

ARGYLE — College Station’s Marshall Roenigk and Steven Williams advanced from stroke play to the main event Thursday at the Texas Golf Association’s Mid-Amateur Match Play Championship at Denton Country Club.

Roenigk shot a 1-under 70 to tie for ninth, while Williams tied for 27th at 74 and won the playoff to solidify his spot in the 32 qualifiers for the match-play portion of the tournament. Colleyville’s Zach Atkinson won the stroke-play portion with a 64, one shot better than Benbrook’s Kevin Doskocil.

Matches will begin Friday with 13th-seeded Roenigk facing 20th-seeded Brent Battson (72) of Houston at 8:10 a.m., while 27th-seeded Williams will open against Keller’s sixth-seeded Jace Moore (68) at 9:22 a.m.

The tournament features players 25 and older with a handicap index of 5.4 or less and runs through Sunday.