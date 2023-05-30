Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Brazos Valley Bombers are hopeful an old coach with a new approach can return them to their championship ways.

James Dillard is back at the helm of the Bombers after spending last summer coaching in Alaska. The former Bryan baseball coach worked with the Bombers from 2018-21, the last two seasons as head coach. He led them to the franchise’s seventh Texas Collegiate League title in 2020.

From their inception the Bombers have relied heavily on players from four-year colleges, especially Texas A&M and never more so than in 2020. The TCL season started late that year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it waved the rule that a team could sign only four players from one school. The Bombers used a record eight A&M players that season along with one Aggie signee. Most were with the team the entire season, providing rare stability. Four-year players seldom spend the entire summer with their TCL teams.

The Bombers had the league’s best record last year, but some of their players could play only half the season, a situation Dillard would like to avoid if possible.

“By the end of the summer they were looking for players,” Dillard said. “So I kind of went and got guys that I knew wanted to play and wanted to be here every day.”

The Bombers hit the junior college ranks to fill their 2023 roster. They still have players from Lamar, Texas State, A&M and other four-year schools, just not as many of them, Dillard said.

Brazos Valley opened the season against the Seguin River Monsters on Tuesday night in Seguin with a 24-player roster. By Dillard’s estimation, only three or four of them are temporary players, while the Bombers wait on more players whose college teams are still playing to fill out the TCL-allowed 30-man active squad.

The Bombers’ home opener will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Edible Field against the River Monsters. That kicks off a four-game homestand that will include the league’s other four teams with Brazos Valley hosting the Victoria Generals on Friday, the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday and the defending league champion Acadiana Cane Cutters on Monday.

Bombers’ owner Uri Geva said he is glad to have Dillard back on the bench for the franchise’s 17th season.

“He’s not only the nicest coach I’ve ever worked with personalitywise, but he also just gets what we want to do so well both on and off the field,” Geva said. “He gets the fireworks delay around 9 o’clock. He gets ‘Sweet Caroline’ in the middle of the eighth. He gets that Kaboom and the kids are involved in the show.”

Dillard might understand the promotional side of the TCL, but he also wins, Geva said.

“He knows how to get the most out of these college kids.”

It all starts on the mound for Dillard.

“We’ve got guys who can throw strikes,” Dillard said. “That’s half the battle if they can throw strikes.”

Brazos Valley’s pitchers all have displayed excellent control, but for most of them the wooden-bat TCL will be a step up in competition.

“You get them on the mound on Friday night in front of 500-600 people, and it’s a little different story,” Dillard said. “We have to identify what roles our pitchers are going to play. Who is going to be in the back end? Who is going to be a middle guy? Who is the starter?”

Dillard plans on using each pitcher to get three to nine outs in the first few games.

The Bombers’ other asset is speed.

“We certainly have team speed in the outfield,” Dillard said. “All the Bombers’ teams we had success with, that’s one of the things we tried to have is guys who can run.”

The team has a couple home-run hitters, but the majority are gap-hitters, “and we just hope to watch them run,” Dillard said.

TCL vs. Alaska Summer League

Last year Dillard served as the pitching coach and assistant head coach for the Mat-Su Miners in the Alaska Summer League, which is considered one of the better summer wooden-bat leagues for collegiate players.

“The TCL had better pitching, but the Alaska League was little more offensive,” Dillard said, adding that southern schools are generally stronger in pitching than northern and West Coast schools, where the majority of the Alaska League players come from.

Dillard said starting pitching was pretty much the same in both leagues, but the TCL has the edge in depth.

Maybe the biggest difference was the Alaska League didn’t have much personnel change.

“You didn’t have a lot of reshuffling,” Dillard said. “Once you were there, you were there. You didn’t say I’m going home for the weekend. Your roster on day one was pretty much the same as on day 41.”

It was a good learning experience for Dillard, who is now the head baseball coach at Palestine.

“It was a different style,” he said. “It was fun to be around.”

TCL holding at five

The TCL will have five teams and a 48-game schedule for the third straight year.

“We’ve got a really good stable group of owners,” said Geva, who is the TCL’s president.

The league is stronger and better with the next step to possibly add franchises, Geva said. The TCL has talked with potential owners in the Metroplex, the Houston area, Oklahoma and other parts of Louisiana.

“We want to make sure we’re bringing in people who are not just in it for a year,” Geva said. “We want long-term [commitment].”

The TCL’s all-star game will be at LSU’s Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

NOTES — Brazos Valley fell to Seguin 7-6 in 10 innings to open the season Tuesday night. The River Monsters built a 4-1 lead through four innings, but the Bombers rallied for a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. Seguin scored a run in the ninth to force extra innings, then the Bombers took a short-lived lead on Jordan Medellin’s RBI single to center that scored Casey Sunseri, who opened the inning at second base. Seguin answered in the bottom of the 10th with RBI singles from Connor Kaiser and Kyle Atkinson. Garrison Weiss went 3 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored for the Bombers, while Sunseri and Medellin each had two hits and two RBIs. ... The Bombers’ roster includes A&M freshman catcher/infielder Cameron Donley along with three former Brazos Valley high school players — Rudder pitcher Trent Tompkins, College Station pitcher Zach Williams and Weiss, who was a Brenham infielder/outfielder. Tompkins and Weiss played for the Bombers last season. Williams made nine appearances for Lamar this year as the junior right-hander threw 9 2/3 innings with a 1.86 ERA. Weiss hit .284 in 56 starts for Prairie View A&M this year as the sophomore had 21 RBIs. ... The Bombers had the best overall record last year at 30-18 but were swept by Victoria in the first round of the playoffs. The Bombers also were swept in 2021 in the first round by the San Antonio Flying Chanclas after winning back-to-back titles in 2019 and ’20 that gave them seven in eight years. ... The Bombers played their last series of the 2022 season without head coach Brock Moss, who was hired as head coach at Eastern Oklahoma State and had to leave the team. Geva thought Moss deserved to be the league’s coach of the year. “We didn’t have very many players who were on the All-TCL team,” Geva said. “He got the most out of a group of scrappy young men.”