Miramont’s clubhouse ranked one of nation’s best

Half the clubs in the top 10 are in Florida with Naples’ The Club at Mediterra first followed by the Montecito Club, Santa Barbara, California; Ballenisles Country Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California; Meadowbrook Country Club, Ballwin, Missouri and Miramont. The only other clubhouses from Texas in the list of 61 are Houston’s Lakeside Country Club (No. 16), Austin’s The University of Texas Golf Club (No. 31) and Dallas Country Club (No. 53).