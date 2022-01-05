 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Miramont’s clubhouse ranked one of nation’s best
Miramont's clubhouse ranked one of nation's best

Miramont Country Club has the nation’s sixth-best clubhouse in the annual ratings by Club + Resort Business magazine.

Half the clubs in the top 10 are in Florida with Naples’ The Club at Mediterra first followed by the Montecito Club, Santa Barbara, California; Ballenisles Country Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; Newport Beach Country Club, Newport Beach, California; Meadowbrook Country Club, Ballwin, Missouri and Miramont. The only other clubhouses from Texas in the list of 61 are Houston’s Lakeside Country Club (No. 16), Austin’s The University of Texas Golf Club (No. 31) and Dallas Country Club (No. 53).

Criteria considered were clubhouse square footage, locker room data, event space and seating capacity, bar area square footage, dining area square footage, availability of outdoor dining, wine room/cellar, total dining and bar areas seating capacity, kitchen square footage, pro shop square footage, fitness and wellness square footage and whether a dedicated youth space is offered.

