LAFAYETTE, La. — Matvey Ivanov had a hat trick to lead the Texas Roadrunners past the Louisiana Drillers 5-2 on Saturday in NA3HL play at Planet Ice Rink.

Eitan Geralnik and Kyle Portlock also scored goals for the Roadrunners, while Hunter Hein had 33 saves to earn the win in goal.

Texas improved to 20-2 with 1 shootout loss and leads the South Division with 41 points. The Drillers (18-9-0-0) are in second with 36 points.

Texas and Louisiana will play their series finale at 4:05 p.m. Sunday.