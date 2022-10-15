Longtime B-CS resident Jimmie Weedon was a light to many, especially local youth

Bryan-College Station recently lost one of its great humanitarians with the death of Jimmie Weedon, a highly successful local rancher who was even better at steering people into successful lives.

Weedon was a big supporter of the KOR Education School in College Station and Still Creek Ranch. He volunteered with 4-H and served as president and state officer of Area III Young Farmers. He was a director of Producers Co-Op, supported the Precinct 3 Fire Department and served as the first president of the Wixon Water Supply in 1969 then later was on its steering committee.

Weedon will be most remembered for donating land for Harvey Little League’s Weedon Ballpark. Weedon, a former youth baseball coach, loved helping youth. He also loved sports, hunting, fishing and golfing. He rooted for the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros, but his love for Texas A&M football was second to none.

Weedon was an old-fashioned fan, always accenting the positive. Before the internet, Weedon would come into The Eagle two or three times during the season and once during recruiting season to talk shop with former Eagle sports editor Jerry Waggoner. Weedon wanted a professional viewpoint, but he also wanted to voice his opinion. Weedon wasn’t blind to the team’s or program’s shortcomings. He’d admit a certain season didn’t look promising but supported the coaches and players 100% win or lose.

Maybe his optimism came from farming. There would be lean years because of the weather or disease, but farmers and ranchers learn to do the best they can and keep smiling. Weedon was always smiling, walking fast with a giddy-up in his step. He always saw the best in people — maybe that’s why he had so many friends from bankers to stable boys.

He was highly competitive in everything, especially on the golf course. He seemingly would also play better than his handicap come tournament time.

Gene Shillings, a friend and golfing buddy, recalled Weedon hitting the greatest shot the group had seen during a round at Bryan Municipal Golf Course. Weedon somehow duffed the ball straight backward and over the groups’ heads 20 yards in the 13th fairway. Weedon didn’t miss a beat in explaining the effort, telling the group he was 20 yards too close to the green for the approach shot he wanted to hit.

Weedon had that way of making people laugh and lighting up a room.

Former Allen Academy football coach and local banker Hugh Seale, a longtime golfing buddy and dear friend of Weedon’s, was the last of eight to relive memories at last week’s celebration and tribute to Weedon. Seale had the crowd crying and laughing but mainly nodding approval of Weedon’s many accomplishments and his zest for life. Seale didn’t want to finish and say amen and goodbye, nor did the mourners, which was understandable. Weedon put light in their lives.

The good thing was they all left the service with their own fond memories of Weedon, memories that will never die. Who knows how many more people he will influence in the coming decades because of his many contributions? That’s what made Jimmie Weedon so special.

