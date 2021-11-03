 Skip to main content
Local law enforcement agencies team up to fight childhood cancer
Local law enforcement agencies team up to fight childhood cancer

Members from four local law enforcement agencies -- the Brazos County Sherriff's Office, the Bryan Police Department, the College Station Police Department and the Texas A&M University Police Department -- are teaming up to raise money for childhood cancer.

The agencies are joining the "Beard It Up and Color for the Cure Campaigns" with The Cure Starts Now-Central Texas.

Participating officers will donate $50 to grow a beard or $30 to grow a goatee. Female officers will donate $30 to paint their nails a color that represents a cancer that has affected them or someone they know. Dress code policies typically prohibit officers from doing these things, but the policies have been relaxed through December for officers to participate in the fundraiser.

All proceeds will go to The Cure Starts Now. The campaign runs through Jan. 5, 2022.

