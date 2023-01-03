Legacy Wrestling Club fares well at two national events

Several members of the local Legacy Wrestling Club competed in a pair of national events last month.

Landri Von Gonten won the 15-and-under girls 135-pound title at the 47th annual United States Junior Open Championships on Dec. 29-31 in Oklahoma City. Katelyn Dockery placed third in the 12U girls 100-pound division. Revel Troup finished in the top eight in the 10U novice 90 division, and Andrew Dockery placed in the top 12 in the 10U 67 division.

Von Gonten also won the 127 division at the 2022 USA Wrestling Tour of America-Stockyard Stampede on Dec. 17 at the Will Rogers Center in Fort Worth. Caegan Konetski finished third in the 12U 70 division.

The Legacy Wrestling Club will compete in the Houston Nationals and Club War Duals on Jan. 14-15 at the Legends Event Center in Bryan. The event will include over 1,000 wrestlers from Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Wyoming, North Carolina and other states.