The Legacy Wrestling Club’s Landri Von Gonten was the runner-up in the U15 58kg division at the USA Wrestling Women’s National Championship in Spokane, Wash., from April 14-16.

Gonten lost to Taina Fernandez of Bowie, MD, 10-0 on a technical fall in the finals. Van Gonten defeated four foes to reach the finals with one fall, two technical falls and a 10-6 decision in the semifinals over Madilyn Peach of Appleton, Wisc.

Legacy’s Katelynn Dockery was seventh in the U15 46kg. Dockey won a pair of matches before falling to Elizabeth Valenzuela Smith of Tucson, Ariz.

Both have a chance to compete at the U15 Pan American Team Trials to be held in Colorado Springs in August. The top eight team in each weight class qualify for the Pan American Trials.