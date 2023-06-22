VICTORIA — Jordan Medellin singled in Hunter Autrey for the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, and Zach Williams retired the side in order in the bottom half to seal a 5-4 victory for the Brazos Valley Bombers over the Victoria Generals on Wednesday in Texas Collegiate League play.
The victory put Brazos Valley (11-7) in first place in the TCL standings atop the Baton Rouge Rougarou (10-7). Victoria (10-9) is in third followed by the Acadiana Cane Cutters (9-8) and the Seguin River Monsters (4-13).
Brazos Valley is set to face Seguin at 7:05 p.m. at Smokey Joe Williams Field in Seguin.