The Brazos Valley Bombers and Seguin River Monsters couldn’t take batting practice before Thursday’s Texas Collegiate League game at Edible Field because of a celebrity softball game. Once the game started, the batters couldn’t hit because of superb pitching.

But Brazos Valley’s Christian Smith Johnson stole the spotlight with a two-out single in the eighth inning to lift the Bombers to a 2-1 victory.

Johnson bounced a hit into center field with the bases loaded to score a pair of runners who reached with back-to-back two-out walks. Johnson’s single bounced about six or seven times before it reached the outfield, but the middle of Seguin’s defense was wide open.

“I hit it and I was like, oh, I kind of got jammed,” Johnson said. “I was looking how the [shortstop] was running to it and was like oh, I beat ’em. I got it.’”

The frustrated Bombers had been 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position.

Seguin relievers Ruger Riojas and Uli Tovar had been stellar in combining for 5 1/3 scoreless innings. Tovar, who didn’t allow a hit in 2 2/3 innings, lost control after needing only six pitches to get two outs in the eighth. He was lifted after two walks for Braelin Pillot, who hit a batter with his first pitch to load the bases. Johnson had faced the hard-throwing right-hander earlier this season, which paid dividends.

“He gave me the first-pitch heater [last time], and I lined out to third,” Johnson said. “I think last game it was pretty tight, too, so I know how hard he’s throwing in the moment.”

Johnson said he was sitting on a fastball Thursday and got it on a 1-0 pitch but swung over it.

“I tried to do too much with it,” Johnson said. “So then I shortened up and sticked to what I was coached, which is short, hard and on the ground.”

The Bombers’ dugout erupted on Johnson’s hit on a 3-2 fastball. No one was happier than pitcher Trent Tompkins, who threw six innings, the most by a Brazos Valley starter this season. The right-hander allowed four hits, striking out five and walking one. It was his best outing since his senior year at Rudder three years ago.

“Oh, man, it felt great,” Tompkins said. “It’s been awhile since I got a start — the first in college baseball. It felt good. I was a little timid at first, and I was able to have my teammates back me up defensively, and that helped a lot.”

Tompkins threw 77 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Tompkins credited his control to Nebraska junior catcher Ben Columbus.

“The relationship I’ve built with him quickly, it’s helped a lot,” Tompkins said.

Bombers’ coach James Dillard wasn’t surprised by Tompkins’ effort, because that’s how he threw against the rival Bryan Vikings when Dillard, currently at Palestine, was their coach.

“I saw too much of him when he was at Rudder,” Dillard laughed. “I’m glad I’m on this side, sharing a dugout with him right now. He kept us in the game.”

Tompkins almost suffered a loss because of his lone walk. Garret Felix reached to open the sixth and stole two bases, scoring on Luke Powell’s two-out single.

Tompkins hadn’t thrown more than four innings in an appearance since leaving high school. His longest outing at Lamar as a freshman in 12 appearances was two innings. He didn’t pitch at all this season for Lamar and will transfer to Blinn in the fall.

Tompkins’ effort came on the heels of starter Chandler Benson throwing five innings in Wednesday’s 7-2 victory over Acadiana.

Left-handed reliever Dalton LeBlanc, a teammate of Johnson’s at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, backed up Tompkins with three innings of one-hit pitching for his first victory of the season.

The Bombers (6-5) swept the two-game home stand to move back over .500. That’s a mark they’ve hovered around this season as Brazos Valley heads on a three-game road trip with momentum.

“[This game] can get you going in the right direction,” Dillard said. “We haven’t had one of those. I think we’ve had one extra-inning game, and that was when we lost to these guys in the first game of the season. A lot of our games haven’t been close one way or another, so that was a fun win. It was fun to have energy in the dugout.”

Both teams had only five hits. Brazos Valley first baseman Hunter Autrey, who played in 14 games as a sophomore at Sam Houston State this year, had two hits in only his second game with the Bombers.

Last-place Seguin (4-9) was four outs away from its third victory over the Bombers this season.