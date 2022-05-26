Imbert's hat trick spurs Brazos Valley Cavalry FC to 8-0 victory over Houston Sur

Eight was more than enough goals for the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC in their season home opener as they smothered and skunked AC Houston Sur 8-0 on Thursday night at Edible Field in USL League Two play.

David Imbert rifled home a goal from 16 yards just four minutes into the match on a nice pass from Anthony Harding. That scenario was repeated several times as Cavalry glided across the turf, while Houston Sur players spent much of the 90 minutes on their heels.

“We worked really hard on this kind of system of strong amounts of possession,” Cavalry coach Sean Pierce said. “I think we got to see that tonight. We’re excited, because we knew what we could do, and we showed it today.”

Pierce, who was an assistant coach on the team last year, wasn’t disappointed in the team’s 3-2 loss at Houston FC on Saturday night to open the season. Pierce said he thought it might take a match or two for the players to get familiar with the system.

It looked like old hat Thursday for the Cavalry, who scored four goals in the first half and repeated the effort in the second half.

“We were disciplined in what we did, and that’s why it showed,” Pierce said. “We had the majority of the possession.”

Houston Sur didn’t come close to getting a shot on goal in the first half. It got the ball deep a couple times late in the match, finally getting its first shot on goal in the final minute. Meanwhile, the Cavalry got quality shot after quality shot.

“Part of our principles is discipline,” Pierce said. “We choose the right moments to shoot. We don’t want to do wasted shots. We’ve got great quality here, so we want to make sure that the moments we do shoot are the right ones. That [also] comes down to discipline, and I think these guys here have that down to a T.”

The quality started with Imbert. The 25-year-old midfielder from Annemasse, France, had a hat trick.

“When he gets a shot on goal, he’s dangerous,” Pierce said. “David himself is a top upcoming player, one that we’re excited to have, because he works hard day-in and day-out. So him getting the hat trick was no shock to us, but it was a credit to the team to make sure they found him in those right positions.”

Ivan Muanze-Bengono had the prettiest goal as he went airborne between defenders to head in a corner kick from Gonzalo Carrasco for a 2-0 lead. Imbert made it 3-0 with another laser off a pass from Aaron McNally. Ethan Stevenson made it 4-0 after dribbling through the defense.

Imbert got his hat trick a few minutes into the second half. Stevenson added his second goal for a 6-0 lead, and Elliott Cutts and Niklas Neuman finished off the scoring.

Sur dropped to 0-4 this season but had been outscored only 5-0 in its previous three games. They didn’t have the ball enough to slow down the Cavalry on Thursday.

“We focus very hard once we do lose the ball to get it back very, very quickly, and that’s why we don’t let the other team breath when they do get the ball,” Pierce said.

It appeared that the Cavalry’s best defense was its offense.

“It does look like that, but it is kind of coordinated, and the guys are all triggered ... who lost the ball to go get it back,” Pierce said. “It’s a good skill, and we’ve trained it well. It was on show today, and I was pretty proud of it.”

Sur’s Jordan Velasco managed his team’s only shot on goal. The team’s best play was by goalkeeper Michael Hesse, who managed to stop Imbert’s penalty kick.

The Cavalry will play the Sur in Houston at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The teams will meet three straight times with another match set for 7 p.m. June 4 in Houston.

