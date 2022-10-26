 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston Chronicle's Brent Zwerneman earns writer of year honors

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman recently was named the Football Writers Association of America’s beat writer of the year.

Zwerneman, who worked at The Eagle after graduating from Sam Houston State, broke the story last year that Oklahoma and Texas were leaving the Big 12 Conference for the Southeastern Conference.

The FWAA’s beat writer of the year is named after the Tallahassee Democrat’s Steve Ellis, who died in 2009. Past winners include Mark Blaudschun of the Boston Globe, Chris Dufresne of the Los Angeles Times, Dennis Dodd of cbssports.com and Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

