Hot bats lead Washington County over College Station Maroon 23-2 in Little League elimination game

College Station Maroon scored first and last, but the rest of Sunday’s Texas East State Little League Sectional I 9-10-11 Baseball tournament elimination game at Bachmann Park had a green tint.

Washington County needed only two at-bats in rolling to a 23-2 victory. The visitors had 13 hits and every starter reached base safely at least twice.

College Station had a good start as Grant Pickens reached on an error and came around to score on a single by Beckett Capener and an error. But the Washington County team, which is based in Brenham, answered with 13 runs in the bottom the first. Kaisen Ashorn had a two-run single and RBI single in the frame as 17 batters went to the plate. Six batters knocked in runs, the biggest being the first, an RBI single by Garrett Hupe on a 0-2 pitch with one out. Washington County had eight hits in the inning capped by Ashorn’s shot into right-center field. Washington County took advantage of five College Station errors with the last eight runs of the inning being unearned.

The large contingent of green-clad Washington County fans had more to cheer about in a 10-run second inning highlighted by Braden Scheffer’s bases-loaded clearing double.