Generals bash Bombers 9-1

VICTORIA -- After three scoreless innings, the Victoria Generals broke through and never looked back with nine runs over the next four innings to cruise to a 9-1 win over the Brazos Valley Bombers in Texas Collegiate League play Saturday night.

The Generals took advantage of back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the fourth as Victoria's Chase Sanguinetti doubled to drive in the first two runs of the ballgame.

It was all Victoria (19-13-1) from then on as the Bombers gave up two runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh.

Sanguinetti was one of three Generals to have multiple hits against the Bombers. He finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Teammates Reed Spenrath and Adam Becker each went 3 for 4.

The Bombers' lone run came in the eighth inning as Wyatt Grant singled to bring home Kyle Atkinson from third. Grant's single was one of only three hits for the team as the Generals kept their bats at bay.

Brazos Valley (22-11) will travel to face the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 p.m. Sunday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.