Ethan Stevenson's record-tying goal pushes Cavalry FC past Royals 3-1

Before Ethan Stevenson’s second campaign in the USL League Two, the striker just hoped he could beat his previous season goal tally of three.

On Thursday the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC’s leading goal scorer tallied his 18th of the season as part of a 3-1 victory over the AHFC Royals at Edible Field. With the goal Stevenson tied the USL2’s single-season mark.

“To have a shot at breaking the record is something I didn’t even think would be possible at the beginning of the season, so it’s definitely awesome that I’ve gotten here,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson, who plays collegiately at Winthrop, notched the Cavalry’s second goal of the game. The speedy forward got on the end of a through ball from Antonio Bittencourt and beat goalkeeper Maximillian Kerkvliet for his 18th score in 13 games, tying Marek Weber’s league mark with South Carolina United FC. It is the most goals recorded since the league adopted the USL2 moniker prior to the 2016 season.

As a freshman at Winthrop last season, Stevenson tallied five goals in 18 games. Last summer in USL2 play, the natural striker said he was asked to play an attacking midfield role, which limited his scoring chances.

“This year I’m playing in the position I’ve played my whole life, as a striker, and the system we play provides me with so many chances that I’m able to score on a regular basis,” Stevenson said.

Stevenson’s goal came six minutes after the Cavalry (10-2-1, 31 points) opened the scoring with a goal by Jan Engles. The wingback scurried under a lob pass by Ander Etxaniz and finished a tough-angled shot on the short side of the keeper.

The Cavalry, who claimed the USL2 Lone Star Division title with their win last Saturday at Round Rock Soccer Club, owned possession of the ball for the majority of the game against the second-to-last Royals. Brazos Valley had already beaten AHFC (3-8-2, 11 points) twice by a 6-2 margin.

But a lapse in focus in the last fourth of the game resulted in a corner kick goal scored by Royal midfielder Daniel Fragachan Quintero with 13 minutes left. Beyond that set-piece goal, almost all of AHFC’s five shots in the second half came off turnovers and counter attacks.

“We knew that they were going to wait for the moments to counter, and we just didn’t want to give that [to them],” Brazos Valley head coach Sean Pierce said. “Sadly, we did a lot. I think a lot of us are frustrated. It’s a good thing that we’re frustrated with a 3-1 win, but we always want to strive to do better, and we knew that we can play a lot better than that.”

Brazos Valley’s division title automatically places it in the USL2 playoffs, which begin July 22. There is, however, one more regular season match to prime the Cavalry for the playoffs against Round Rock at Edible Park on Saturday. Pierce said there’s no chance of a reprieve for Brazos Valley’s top players.

“We take it just as serious as any other game,” Pierce said. “We’ll take this last game — even though statistically it doesn’t matter too much — just as serious as it was the playoffs,” Pierce said.

It also gives Stevenson one more opportunity to rewrite the USL2 record books.

“He kind of tops off the hard work,” Pierce said. “If you watch him, sometimes it can seem like this is simple, but it’s far from it. His runs are calculated and timed very well, and it’s kind of a product of all our hard work tighter. So when he scores goals, we’re really happy with him, because we know it’s a credit to what we’ve achieved.”