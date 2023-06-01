It took some time, but the Twin City Toucans FC’s play finally matched its colorful uniforms and flashy new name.

The Toucans scored two goals early in the second half and cruised to a 2-0 victory over AC Houston Sur on Thursday night at Edible Field.

It was the season opener for the Toucans, while Sur (1-2) had played two games, and that showed early. Sur was more cohesive and had a couple great scoring opportunities, but midway through the first half the Toucans started playing better.

That momentum carried into the second half. Less than two minutes after halftime, Rhys Shirley headed in a goal off a pass from Miguel Pantera, and less then eight minutes later, Pantera rammed home another goal from 25 yards when Sur goalkeeper Robert Harrison paid for coming out of the box.

The offensive flurry was appreciated by the crowd along with the band, dance team and Tocu, the Toucan mascot. They were additions this season when the franchise changed its name from the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC, replacing red-and-white uniforms with bright colors and a carnival atmosphere for the fans.

The fans were restless early, but the Toucans’ slow start didn’t surprise first-year head coach Danny Riley.

“We’ve had five or six [practice] sessions with this group, and some of the boys who started tonight arrived just a few days ago,” Riley said.

Riley told his team at halftime it was too passive, especially the front line. He challenged them to be more aggressive on both halves of the field.

Shirley and Pantera came out flying in the second half. Both had scoring chances in the latter portion of the first half, but Harrison made some great saves to keep the score 0-0.

“We did create some good chances in the first half, and unfortunately, it didn’t quite come together,” Shirley said. “But we got in at halftime and said as soon as we get one, it’s going to open up.”

The Englishman had a nifty header to put the Toucans on the scoreboard.

“Fortunately the ball dropped down to me, and I tucked that one away,” Shirley said, adding that he’s not typically good with those shots. “I just found myself at the right place at the right time.”

That seemed to open things up as the Toucans shredded the Sur defense again for the second goal.

“Luckily, we broke them down again, and we scored again,” Shirley said. “And after that, there really wasn’t any coming back for them.”

The Toucans would have faced an early deficit if not for goalkeeper Micah Gunn, who made two stops at close range to rob Alexis Beltran and Ewan Lynch in the first few minutes.

“Micah’s a top, top goalkeeper,” said Riley, who was an assistant for the Cavalry last year. “He was here last year with us. We have the trust for Micah, and when he pulls performances like that for us and gets a clean sheet, it just shows how good a goalkeeper he is.”

Riley said a tactical adjustment in the first half helped turn the tide.

“We just created some more space, which allowed them to have the ball more,” he said.

The Toucans will continue play in the United Soccer League 2’s Lone Star Division at 7 p.m. Saturday against the AHFC Royals at Campbell Road Sports Park in Houston.