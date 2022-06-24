 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dallas’ Sophie Biediger leads Texas Women’s Stroke Play at Traditions

Sophie Biediger

Dallas’ Sophie Biediger competes in the Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Championship on Friday at Traditions Club.

Dallas’ Sophie Biediger shot a 1-under 71 to lead the seventh Texas Golf Association’s Women’s Stroke Play Championship by three strokes after the first round Friday at Traditions Club.

Biediger, an incoming freshman at SMU, had five birdies to take the early lead over three golfers tied for second at 74 — Boerne’s Delaney Martin and San Antonio’s Camryn Carreon and Kiersten Bryant.

College Station’s Felisa Sajulga is tied for 38th at 82.

The second round will start at 8 a.m. Saturday. The top 30 players with the lowest handicaps must play in the championship flight, while the rest of the field will be put into additional flights after the second round.

