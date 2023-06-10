College Station White and Bryan Harvey Red won games in District 33 Little League Junior Minor A Baseball playoff action Saturday night at Brian Bachmann Community Park.

CS White defeated Harvey Blue 12-6 and Harvey Red downed Bryan United 14-11 in a pair of losers’ bracket games. Those two teams will play again at 6 p.m. Sunday. CS Charcoal will play CS Maroon in the winners’ bracket final at 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

CS Black and Harvey White were winners Saturday night in Junior Minor B action. CS Black defeated United Red 13-7 and Harvey White topped Harvey Grey 10-3. CS Black and Harvey White will play again at 6 p.m. Sunday. CS Natural and CS Silver will meet in the winners’ bracket final at 7:45 p.m.