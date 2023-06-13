As time ticked to zero on the scoreboard clock on Field 3 at Brian Bachmann Community Park, gloves were launched in the air as the College Station Maroon Junior Minor A Little League team took a victory lap around the backstop soaking in the cheers of family and friends.

It took a come-from-behind effort, but CS Maroon claimed a 5-4 victory over CS White to capture the District 33 Junior Minor A crown on Tuesday.

A bases-loaded, two-out single by Cooper Quisenberry into left field allowed Jordan O’Brient to score from third in the bottom of the fourth, which turned out to be the game-winning run. It was a part of a two-run fourth, which included Joseph Anderson taking home on a throwing error earlier in the frame.

It was CS White, though, which jumped out to an early lead. Coming through the consolation bracket, CS White needed a win Tuesday in the double-elimination tournament to force an if-necessary game Wednesday.

A leadoff double by Zeke Johns set the table for an RBI fielder’s choice off the bat of cleanup hitter Bryce Thomas. Thomas would drive in two of CS White’s four runs. CS White struck again in the third with Thomas’ second RBI and an RBI single by Bentley Dodson, which scored Johns and Brazos Baze, respectively.

Brayden Dean, CS White’s third baseman, flashed the leather twice early, making a backhanded snag and throw to first in the first inning and then reeling in a sharply hit line drive in the second inning. CS Maroon sent one over the minimum to the plate through the first two innings.

The offensive flood gates opened for CS Maroon in the bottom of the third. Singles from Timothy Long and Quisenberry set the table for RBI singles from Warren Young and Gentry Arredondo. Three-hole hitter Henry Snider’s infield single plated Young for the third run of the frame.

CS Maroon added it’s two final runs in the fourth, but had to sweat out one more inning before the celebration began.

Johns hit a two-out single and reached second on a throwing error. In the following at-bat, Baze singled to left, allowing Johns to wheel around third and beat the throw to the plate for White’s fourth run of the game. Baze, representing the game-tying run, reached second on the throw, but couldn’t find his way home before the final out was recorded.

Both Johns and Baze went 3 for 3, pacing CS White. Snider and Quisenberry led CS Maroon’s offense by both posting 2 for 2 performances.

CS Maroon marched through the District 33 eight-team bracket unbeaten, outscoring the opposition in four games 47-22.