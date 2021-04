TYLER — College Station’s Marshall Roenigk shot a 1-under 70 at Willow Brook Country Club on Thursday to qualify for the 112th Texas Amateur.

Roenigk earned one of six automatic berths at the Texas Golf Association’s East 2 qualifier. Trophy Club’s Brendan Johnson, Gun Barrel City’s Joshua German and Argyle’s Marcus Jones tied for the top finish at 69.

The Texas Amateur is set for June 17-20 at Midland Country Club.