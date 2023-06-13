College Station White and Bryan Harvey White both reached championship games in District 33 Little League Junior Minor Baseball by winning losers’ bracket final games Monday night at Brian Bachmann Community Park.

CS White edged CS Charcoal 9-8 in Junior Minor Baseball A play to advance to play CS Maroon in Tuesday’s 7:45 p.m. championship game. CS Maroon, which is unbeaten in the double-elimination event, beat CS Charcoal 12-4 in the winners’ bracket final Sunday night. CS White has won three straight since falling to CS Maroon 12-7 in the second round. CS White beat Bryan Harvey Red 10-5 on Sunday night.

Harvey White defeated CS Natural 14-8 Monday night in Junior Minor Baseball B play to advance to play CS Silver in Tuesday’s 7:45 p.m. championship. CS Silver, which is unbeaten, defeated CS Natural 14-3 in Sunday’s winners’ bracket final. Harvey White has won three straight losing to CS Silver 19-8 in the second round. Harvey White ousted CS Black 10-8 on Sunday night.

— Eagle staff report